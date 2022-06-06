New Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S arrive to give the Continental a dynamic edge

Bentley reveals S versions of the Continental GT and GTC, giving it both more sporty looks and a more dynamic experience.

Bentley has only just launched the Azure option across its range, and it looks like a new ‘S’ model option – already seen with the Bentayga S – is going to proliferate too with both the Continental GT and soft-top GTC now launched in ‘S’ guise.

In the Continental GT, ‘S’ comes with Bentley’s 4.0-litre V8, good for 524bhp and 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds, for added agility, with tweaks to both looks and underpinnings to deliver a sportier and more agile GT.

Bentley has added a new sports exhaust system to the ‘S’ for more vocal delivery, and their 48V electric anti-roll control system to deliver a flatter and more dynamic ride, but without affecting straight-line comfort.

The ‘S’ models also stand out from other Continental GTs with a black grille, black wheels, black exterior trim and black door mirrors, with darkened lights and red brake calipers. The alloys are 21″ with a 22″ option, sills borrowed from the GT Speed and quad tail pipes.

Inside goes sporty too, with Dinamica on the steering wheel and leather and Dinamica seats, new graphics for the infotainment, two-tone colour split, fluted S Design seats with optional quilting and ‘S’ badge.

No prices yet for the Continental GT S, but you can already go and play with the configurator here.