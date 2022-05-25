Bentley Azure range delivers ‘WELLBEING’ for Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga

The Bentley Azure badge returns as Bentley add it to ‘Speed’ and ‘Mulliner’ as a style package across the entire Bentley range.

News that Bentley Azure returns suggests new convertible versions of Bentley’s Continental GT, but this time around ‘Azure’ is more than that – it’s a ‘Wellbeing’ makeover for every car in Bentley’s range.

Adding to the familiar ‘Speed’ and ‘Mulliner’ makeovers, the new Azure is about comfort and wellbeing, letting you float around in a bubble of sybaritic fluff if you want your Bentley for an emphasis on comfort instead of the ‘Drive’ and sporty looks. That said, power remains the same as Mulliner models so you’ll be able to be comfortable and quick.

The Azure package starts with the Bentley Dynamic Ride system with active anti-roll bars to keep everything smooth and comfy, with the Touring spec package of helping hands like Cruise, Lane Assist and Traffic Assist fitted as standard, and HUD sticking the stuff you need to see, including Nav instructions, displayed in your line of sight.

Inside, there’s Front Seat Comfort with massage modes, adjustable bolsters and electric seatbelt adjustment, a choice of 15 upholstery choices and a trio of open-pore wood veneers, added ‘B’ logos, mood lighting and illuminated treadplates, as well as night vision.

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark said:

The Azure, like Speed and Mulliner, offers our customers clarity during the enjoyable process of choosing their ideal Bentleys. We know from the scientific research undertaken by our specialists that increased agency comes through choice, and we have taken a holistic approach to wellbeing behind the wheel, uniting technology, design and craftsmanship to deliver driver and passengers to their destination more relaxed than when they set off.

To kick off the Azure package, there’s a Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition with added goodies like Airline Seat Spec in the back with auto climate sensing.

The new Bentley Azure models of the Bentayga, Continental GT and Flying Spur are now up on Bentley’s configurator. You can go and play here.