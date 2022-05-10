Missing the Bentley Mulsanne? Then here’s its ‘replacement’ – the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase arrives with enough room to party in the back, ‘Wellness’ and a 542bhp V8 engine.

The Bentley Mulsanne has now gone to the Bentley graveyard as it no longer fits with what the affluent want, but Bentley has a solution – the new Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB).

More high-riding Limo than SUV, Bentley has grafted an extra seven inches into the Bentayga’s wheelbase to create the EWB, in the process creating an SUV that’s longer even than the enormous BMW X7, although still a bit shorter than the Mulsanne.

So the new EWB Bentayga is all about travelling in rather than driving, with a rear cabin promoting ‘Wellness’ and a range of features to shame the most limo of limos.

There are door cards that have their own ambient lighting, four and five-seat layout options (there’s no 7-seat option) with 22-way adjustment and 40-degree reclining, sensors to heat and ventilate the seats, heated rear armrests and power-closing doors.

Under the skin, the EWB also comes with rear-wheel steering to make it more nimble than the regular Bentayga, 48v anti-roll suspension as standard and, for now, the 4.0-litre V8 with 542bhp, good for 0-62mph in 4.6 seconds. Expect an EWB Hybrid to arrive at some point, probably with the more powerful version in the Flying Spur.

Bentley has given no pries for the Bentayga EW yet, but expect it to start at something heading up to £200k, and a lot more once you start clicking options able to create millions of different specs.