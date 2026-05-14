Jeep Avenger – Cousin to the Fiat 600 – gets a bit of a MAKEOVER for 2026

The Jeep Avenger, the Jeep that’s a Fiat 600 under the skin, gets a makeover for 2026 with new looks and improved tech.

You wouldn’t expect a Jeep that is the same under the skin as the Fiat 600 to attract many buyers, but in the three years the Jeep Avenger has been on sale, Jeep has flogged 270,000 of them, making the Avenger its best-selling model in Europe. Who saw that coming?

Now, it’s time to give the Avenger a bit of a makeover for 2026 to keep it relevant and keep it selling.

Perhaps the most notable update – for Summit models, at least – is the arrival of a new seven-slot illuminated grille borrowed from the Jeep Compass, as well as Matrix LED headlights, new wheel designs (17″ and 18″), a couple of new colour options and, for the 4XE model, black design elements and unique wheels.

Inside, you can now opt for a 360 camera, there are new soft-touch materials to improve perceived quality and updated software for the infotainment.

Under the bonnet, there’s a new 1.2-litre three-pot good for 98bhp which eschews the previous version’s wet belt in favour of a more reliable chain and comes with a manual ‘box only.

The other three engine options carry over from the current Avenger, with e-Hybrid 4XE and BEV all unchanged.

Fabio Catone, Head of Jeep Brand in Enlarged Europe, said:

Wherever life takes you, the New Jeep Avenger is always the perfect fit: agile in the city, adventurous in the wild, and designed around the essence of ‘concentrated freedom.’ Designed and manufactured in Europe, it opens a new chapter: new features, more updates, and the exclusive 85th Anniversary Special Edition make it the most compelling Avenger yet.