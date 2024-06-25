New Bentley Continental GT Speed DEBUTS with 771bhp of PHEV power

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed is officially revealed complete with a 771bhp ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain.

Last month, we got the first look at the new Bentley Continental GT Speed and got confirmation that it gets a 771bhp PHEV powertrain Bentley calls ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’. And now it is officially revealed.

Bentley is calling this a new GT Speed, although it’s very clear they had no intention of messing with the GT recipe too much, so although there are hints in the new looks of the Bacalar, new headlights design, cleaner surfacing and an updated back end, this new GT Speed is clearly much the same to look at as the last model. Inside, things are much the same, although there are new materials and options to push the price up.

Of course, the big news is a farewell to the W12-engined GT Speed and hello to a very 2024 V8 PHEV powertrain instead.

But there’s not much chance the W12 will be missed too much with the new V8 Hybrid mating Bentley’s 4.0-litre V8 with a 188bhp electric motor in the auto ‘box powered by a 25.9kWh battery to deliver a combined 771bhp, enough to make this Bentley’s most powerful road car ever.

The new powertrain is enough to get the Bentley to 62mph in a scant 3.2 seconds and on to 208mph, and when you’re not playing tunes with your right foot Bently claims the GT Speed will manage 50 miles in EV mode at speeds up to 87mph.

Deliveries of the new Bentley Continental GT Speed are expected to start in the autumn.