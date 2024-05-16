First look at the new 771bhp Bentley Continental GT HYBRID

Bentley gives us a first look at the new Continental GT which will be revealed in June and will come with a new 771bhp Hybrid powertrain.

It’s only a few days since Bentley announced the end of the V8-engined GT, GTC, and Flying Spur ahead of the arrival of a new Continental GT this year with a hybrid V8 powertrain.

Now, we get official confirmation that the new Continental GT will be revealed in June, together with a photo of a camouflaged GT making it clear the new GT will, just like the last GT, be an evolution of design rather than a revolution, although there’s more than a hint of the Bentley Batur going on at the front.

Of course, the big news is the arrival of electrical assistance for the GT, with a new V8 engine and electric motor pairing delivering 771bhp and 738lb/ft of torque – which sounds like plenty – with Bentley claiming EV range of 50 miles and emissions of under 50g/km.

Other elements confirmed by Bentley for the new GT include the latest generation of chassis tech with active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, electronic limited slip diff, 48v active roll bars and dual-valve dampers.

The Continental GT may no longer be Bentleys’ top-seller – that gong goes to the Bentayga – but with almost 100,000 GTs built in Crewe since it launched 20 years ago it still matters a lot, so it’s important to get it right. Which, from what we’ve seen so far, they have.