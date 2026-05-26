This is the ELECTRIC Ferrari Luce – and you thought the Jaguar Type 01 was Controversial

The Ferrari Luce arrives as Ferrari’s first EV with divisive looks, up to 1035bhp from four electric motors and a £450k price tag.

High-end mainstream car makers – like Mercedes – decided that their EVs needed ‘unique’ looks to capture buyers’ attention, but soon reverted to more mainstream designs as buyers didn’t bite.

But further up the money ladder, Jaguar’s Type 01 has headed down the ‘new look’ route to deliver a car which looks like no other, and now, in a further rung or three up the money ladder, we get the new electric Ferrari Luce as a car that looks like no other too.

At over 5m long, the Luce is almost as big as the Jaguar EV and comes with much the same power output of 1035bhp, in the Ferrari through a motor on each wheel delivering up to 282bhp at the front and 831bhp at the back, enough for 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds and top speed of 192mph in Launch Mode.

Power comes from a 122kWh battery promising a range of 329 miles (no chance), with what amounts to a simulated gearbox controlled by paddles, with one for torque and one for regen, and sound levels varying depending on whether you’re in Range, Perfo or Tour Mode, rear-axle steering, active suspension 23″ wheels at the front and 24″ at the rear.

The looks, inside and out, have been created by Ferrari Centro Stile and Jony Ive’s (Mr iPhone) LoveFrom to deliver a Ferrari that looks like no other, with a front like a giant wing, teardrop -shaped glasshouse – with windscreen wipers nestling in the A-Pillars – suicide rear doors and a set of round taillights at the back. But it all looks bland, and if you took off the Ferrari badges, you wouldn’t have a clue it was a £450k Ferrari.

Inside is much better, with high-quality materials, a sensibly sized driver display and modest infotainment – which can be turned for the passenger’s entertainment – actual knobs and buttons, enough space for five actual adults and an almost 600-litre boot.

No UK prices for the Ferrari Luce so far, but expect it to be around £450k when it arrives in the UK in early 2027.