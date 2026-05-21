Cupra Raval gets CHEAPER and comes with a few incentives for early orders

The new Cupra Raval, Cupra’s new smallest EV, gets cheaper thanks to a £1,500 ECG, and adds a few incentives for early orders.

The Cupra Raval, VW Group sister car of the VW ID. Polo and Skoda Epiq, was only revealed last month, followed a couple of weeks later by details of the Cupra Raval’s UK prices and specs. But they’re already out of date.

Thanks to qualifying for an ECG discount of £1,500, the prices of all models with the larger 52kWh battery are now lower, although the grant doesn’t apply to the 37kWh battery models, whose prices remain the same.

That means the V1 52kWh starts at £28,495, the V2 52kWh and Launch Edition at £31,080, the VZ at £33,495 and the VZ Extreme at £34,810.

Now pre-orders are open for the Raval, Cupra has thrown in a few incentives to get buyers to sign up quickly, including getting the Launch Edition – which adds £1,500 of goodies to the V2 trim – for the same price as the V2.

Also on offer is free metallic paint for all 52kWh models and a £695 discount on premium metallic and matte paint jobs until the end of August.

Finally, if you’re one of the first 100 buyers, you’ll get a Harper Collective x Cupra Cabin Suitcase made from upcycled sea plastic, which retails at £1,125, as a freebie.