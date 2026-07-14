Polestar 4 SUV SPIED looking more Estate than SUV [Video]

The new Polestar 4 SUV is caught on video ahead of a September debut, looking more like an electric estate than an SUV.

The rise and rise of car buyers’ love affair with SUVs still shows little sign of abating, despite a good estate car being a far better bet for most, with much better driving dynamics.

That SUV love affair has seen even Volvo desert the Estate market to go big on SUVs, but car makers do seem to be starting to deliver electric estate cars for savvy buyers, with everything from an electric Astra Estate to a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo on offer.

Now, Volvo’s offshoot Polestar is about to deliver the new Polestar 4 SUV to join its best-selling Polestar 4 – now renamed the Polestar 4 Coupe – which has been caught testing on video (below) looking far more like a high-ish riding Estate than an SUV, despite the moniker.

We can see it’s clearly a Polestar 4 with an extra bit on the back (and with an actual back window), but it’s not boxy at the back like a traditional Estate and still has a swoopy roofline. It’ll be more practical than the 4 Coupe, but it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to get a big double wardrobe in the back.

So, is the new Polestar 4 an SUV, an Estate or even a Shooting Brake?

Polestar 4 SUV Spy Video