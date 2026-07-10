New Electric Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 gets a BONKERS 671bhp

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 goes electric, boasting a tri-motor setup delivering up to 671bhp for 0-62mph in 3.0 seconds.

When the Mercedes-AMG 45 burst onto the scene back in 2013 , we marvelled at a four-pot delivering a whopping 355bhp, enough for 0-62mph at an almost supercar-quick 4.6 seconds.

It didn’t take Mercedes long to roll out the CLA with the same powertrain as the A45 – and as a Shooting Brake too – for buyers who preferred a saloon and estate to a hot hatch, and by the time the last ICE version of the CLA 45 arrived as a 45 S model in 2019, power had been upped to 416bhp. But you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Now, with the recent arrival of a new CLA and Shooting Brake, AMG is again rolling out a CLA 45 model, and this time it’s electric and delivers up to 671bhp from its three-motor setup. Bonkers.

The CLA 45 comes with three axial flux motors, one at the front and two at the back, delivering 671bhp and an immense 1,297lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in just 3.0 seconds in the saloon or shooting brake.

Power for the 45’s motors comes from a 94 kWh battery promising range of 416 miles (398 in the Shooting Brake) as long as you’re gentle with your right foot, with 330kW charging promising a 10 to 80% charge in 22 minutes.

The 45 also comes with adaptive dampers with ‘Comfort’, ‘Sport’ and ‘AMGFORCE S+’ modes, and half a dozen drive modes (plus Race mode if you option the AMG Dynamic Plus Package).

Styling tweaks for the 45 include removal of the front light bar, AMG grille, flared wheelarches, front splitter, diffuser, active aero and adjustable rear spoiler, with the interior getting Performance seats and much screenage. There’s also a wide range of fake engine noises, and ‘Seat Shakers’, to keep you engaged.