New car registrations UP 11.4% in June 2026 – Tesla Model Y and Model 3 the best-sellers

New car registrations in June were up by 11.4% – the best June figures since Covid – wth EV sales up by 35% for a 30% market share.

The growth in new car registrations in the UK continued in June despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, war and political turmoil, with registrations rising by 11.4% to 213,166, the best June performance since Covid hit.

Numbers rose across all sectors, with registrations to private buyers rising by 12.5% and Fleet by 10.5%, with Fleet numbers still the biggest with a 59.5% share.

The increase in registrations was pretty much driven by EV sales, as discounts continue, cheaper EVs become more available, and buyers’ interest in EVs was temporarily piqued by high fuel prices thanks to Trump’s games in the Middle East.

The rise in EV sales meant EVs took a 30% market share, the highest so far this year, with 63,950 registrations, with PHEVs taking a 12.5% share, HEVs a 14% share, Petrol a 39.7% share and diesel just 3.8%.

Despite the big jump in EV registrations in June, EV registrations for the year to date stand at a 25% market share, meaning EV share for the rest of the year will need to be over 40% to hit the mandated 33% for 2026. Which isn’t going to happen.

Mike Hawes, SMMT CEO, said:

June’s performance is very strong, showing EV uptake is growing, with battery electric cars reaching their highest market share this year and more than half of buyers choosing electrified models. But even these record levels are still not enough to meet mandated targets. Manufacturers are investing billions developing and bringing the vehicles to market – and spending billions more to sell them, yet the market is still not moving fast enough. Reforming the mandate now is essential not just to keep the transition on track but to protect the UK’s competitiveness, attract investment and safeguard jobs.

The top three new registrations in June were the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and Ford Puma.