Dacia Spring EV gets a ‘Supermarket Special’ price cut

The Dacia Spring EV becomes the UK’s cheapest new car with, ostensibly, a £4k price cut, reducing the entry price to £11,990.

It’s more than two years since the Dacia Spring arrived on sale in the UK , boasting prices from £14,995, making it the cheapest EV on sale in the UK.

It didn’t exactly offer the sort of impressive performance we associate with EVs, with a 26.8kWh battery powering either a 44bhp or 64bhp motor, and range of a modest 137 miles, making it suitable only for urban use, with a 50-70mph ‘sprint’ in the 44bhp version taking 26.2 seconds.

With that in mind, it was no surprise when it was announced late last year that the Dacia Spring was getting more power, with the entry-level Spring Expression getting a 69bhp motor and the Spring Extreme a 99bhp motor, together with a new 24.3kWh LFP battery, 140-mile range, more powerful brakes and even an anti-roll bar.

At the time Dacia announced the improved power for the Spring, it didn’t reveal prices, but two months later it announced it was implementing a £3,750 price cut – matching the maximum ECG grant – which meant the entry-level price dropped to just £12,240.

But in April this year, Dacia published the Spring price list for 2026, which no longer included the ECG-matching price cuts and listed the entry-level price as £15,990. Not that we noticed at the time.

But that reversing of the ECG-matching price cut has allowed Dacia to deliver a ‘Supermarket Special’ (been on sale at a higher price recently) price cut of £4k, with the Spring Expression at £11,990, which is actually just £250 cheaper than it was until April.

Still, every penny counts.