Dacia Spring EV gets MORE power and better handling

The budget Dacia Spring EV gets an update with more power, a new battery and improvements for suspension and handling.

The Dacia Spring arrived in Europe as an electric City Car with a modest range back in 2021, but Dacia considered it too basic to sell in the UK.

But the arrival of a new Dacia Spring last year saw Dacia have a change of heart, thanks to improvements in refinement, with the Dacia Spring going on sale in the UK eighteen months ago, with prices from £14,995.

With a small battery and limited power, the Spring offered a perfectly acceptable way to potter around your local area, but venture onto anything other than slow urban roads and the limited power became a problem, with 50-70mph taking 26.2 seconds in the lowest powered Spring 45.

Rather than accept that the Spring is only fit for town driving, Dacia has decided to up the power as part of a 2026 update, which includes improvements to handling too.

The update means a choice of a 69bhp motor on Expression trim and a 99bhp motor in 99bhp trim, which sees even the 69bhp version manage 50-70mph in 10.3 seconds and an even brisker 6.3 seconds in the 99bhp version.

To go with the new motors, Dacia has fitted a new 24.3kWh LFP battery which keeps range at 140 miles but improves charging rates (on Extreme models) – up from 30kW to 40kW – and improves rigidity, with more powerful brakes, a few aero teaks and an actual roll-bar.

No word on prices for the updated Dacia Spring, which is expected to go on sale in the New Year.