MINI One Returns and Paul Smith Edition MINI goes ICE

The MINI One returns as the new entry-level MINI, and Paul Smith Edition models are now available with ICE powertrains.

When BMW launched the new MINI 25 years ago, the entry-level model was the MINI One, and things stayed that way for two decades until the arrival of the current MINI, when the badge disappeared.

But now, in an effort to create a cheaper entry point for the MINI range, the MINI One is back with prices from £24,735, undercutting the MINI Cooper C by £750.

For the MINI One, the offering is fairly simple with only a ‘Classic’ trim option bringing Melting Silver paint job, 16″ silver alloys, LED lights, two-tone cloth, heated steering wheel, circular infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the bonnet, the MINI One gets the same 1.5-litre three-pot as the Cooper C, but here it’s detuned to 121bhp, meaning a fairly lethargic 0-62mph of 9.3 seconds.

At the other end of the MINI offerings, the MINI Paul Smith Edition we saw last year as an EV is now available with ICE, as a MINI Cooper C and Cooper S, three-door or five-door and as a convertible too.

Specs for the Paul Smith Edition ICE models mirror the EV version and include stuff like Paul Smith striped knitted dashboard, door panels and seats, Edition-exclusive colours, and optionable Union Jack soft-top roof on the Convertible.

Prices for the Paul Smith MINI C start at £31,285 and £32,335 for the S.