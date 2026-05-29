MINI One Returns and Paul Smith Edition MINI goes ICE

The MINI One returns as the new entry-level MINI, and Paul Smith Edition models are now available with ICE powertrains.
But now, in an effort to create a cheaper entry point for the MINI range, the MINI One is back with prices from £24,735, undercutting the MINI Cooper C by £750.
For the MINI One, the offering is fairly simple with only a ‘Classic’ trim option bringing Melting Silver paint job, 16″ silver alloys, LED lights, two-tone cloth, heated steering wheel, circular infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Under the bonnet, the MINI One gets the same 1.5-litre three-pot as the Cooper C, but here it’s detuned to 121bhp, meaning a fairly lethargic 0-62mph of 9.3 seconds.
At the other end of the MINI offerings, the MINI Paul Smith Edition we saw last year as an EV is now available with ICE, as a MINI Cooper C and Cooper S, three-door or five-door and as a convertible too.
Specs for the Paul Smith Edition ICE models mirror the EV version and include stuff like Paul Smith striped knitted dashboard, door panels and seats, Edition-exclusive colours, and optionable Union Jack soft-top roof on the Convertible.
Prices for the Paul Smith MINI C start at £31,285 and £32,335 for the S.
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