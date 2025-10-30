MINI Paul Smith Edition sees MINI inspired by Sir Paul Smith – AGAIN

The MINI Paul Smith Edition – available across the Cooper range – brings unique design elements as MINI collaborates with Sir Paul Smith once again.

No car maker likes a ‘Special Edition’ car more than MINI to get footfall in car showrooms, the most recent of which – the MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman Monochrome Editions – arrived just a couple of months ago.

That’s more than enough time to dream up another MINI special, and here it is, the MINI Paul Smith Edition, another collaboration with British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith.

The MINI Paul Smith back catalogue includes the Paul Smith Classic Mini (which we saw at the MINI United Festival back in 2009), the MINI STRIP in 2021 and the MINI Recharged by Paul Smith in 2022.

The new MINI Paul Smith Edition comes with a selection of colour and trim changes for the MINI Cooper Electric (with 3-Door, 5-Door and Convertible versions to follow), with prices from £32,705.

The Paul Smith Edition is offered in three colours, two of which – Statement Grey and Inspired White – are unique to the model and are paired with either a Jet Black or Nottingham Green roof and 18″ Night Spoke alloys.

Opt for the green roof and you get exterior trim elements in the same colour and a Paul Smith swatch at the top of the rear screen, with the black roof option adding a roof decal, with the interior getting a dashboard insert in black and grey, two-tone blue leather, puddle lamps, and Paul Smith door sills.

Under the skin, the Paul Smith EV is unchanged, with a 181bhp electric motor powered by a 40kWh battery in Cooper E models and a 216bhp motor powered by a 52kWh battery in the SE.

Sir Paul Smith said:

It’s not often that you see two icons of British design work together in this way and it’s wonderful that our partnership has carried on over so many years. The MINI Paul Smith Edition has been a real privilege and a wonderful opportunity… new colours and new unexpected details will be a welcomed surprise.

Prices start at £32,705 for the Cooper E and £33,705 for the SE, with first deliveries due in Spring 2026.