Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II: More Power, More Range and More BESPOKE

The Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II and Black Badge Spectre Series II arrive with increased power, improved range and more bespoke options.

It’s been getting on for four years since the electric Rolls-Royce Spectre arrived as RR embraced a (partially) electric future, and it’s been something of a success, and is RR’s second-best-selling car behind the Cullinan.

Interestingly, RR says their average Spectre buyer has a seven-car garage and drives the Spectre an average of 4,000 miles a year and increasingly does so just for the fun of driving, although they have one Spectre owner who uses it as a daily driver and has clocked up 30,000 miles in two years.

Clearly, RR knows its clientele well, so it’s no surprise that the arrival of the Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II and Black Badge Spectre Series II arrives with increased power, improved range and more bespoke options, but little in the way of design changes. If it ain’t broke…

What RR has done is re-engineer the 102kWh battery to boost range from an official 329 miles to 390 miles, and cut charging time by 14%, increased power to 577bhp in the Spectre and 671bhp in the Black Badge and increased torque to 749lb/ft and 811lb/ft respectively.

The only cosmetic stuff is the arrival of a new Ethereal Blue paint option, 23″ forged alloys and a raft of Bespoke stuff, including Placed Perforation Leather, Brindled Walnut, Duality Twill and more.

Domagoj Dukec, Rolls-Royce Director of Design, said:

Spectre has consistently been recognised as one of the most elegant automotive forms of the modern era. Clients frequently cite its design as one of the defining reasons for their commission, and it will undoubtedly take its place in future collections of remarkable motor cars. In expanding the palette of materials and crafts introduced for Spectre Series II, we respond directly to our clients’ desire to approach Spectre with even more creative ambition, as they explore its possibilities as a canvas on which to tell their story.