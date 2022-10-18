Rolls-Royce Spectre OFFICIALLY revealed as Rolls-Royce joins the EV revolution

The electric Rolls-Royce Spectre is officially revealed ahead of going on sale late in 2023, with a 577bhp electric powertrain and prices likely to start around £300k.

More than a decade ago, the electric Rolls-Royce 102EX, effectively a then-current Phantom with an electric powertrain was revealed, with a 380bhp electric powertrain powered by a, then enormous, 71kWh battery. It was good for range of around 125 miles and 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds.

But RR was clear the 102EX wasn’t a preview of a production model as the tech wasn’t good enough, but a way to find out what works and what RR’s customers think of it.

Roll forward to September last year and Rolls-Royce revealed a camouflaged version of an electric car which is heading for production – the Rolls-Royce Spectre – which is now officially revealed in production guise, although it won’t arrive with customers for another year.

Sitting on RR’s own platform – not a BMW one – the Spectre looks like a slicker take on the now-defunct Wraith – and all other RR models for that matter – but with a wider grille and aerodynamic Spirit of Ecstasy, to give the Spectre a slippery drag coefficient of just 0.25, all the better for range. Mind you, it’ll need it – it weighs in at nearly three tonnes.

Power for the electric RR comes in at 577bhp and 664lb/ft of torque for a 0-62mph of around 4.5 seconds, and range, from the enormous 120kWh battery is likely to be in the region of 320 miles when it’s WLTP tested next year. Under the skin there’s clever Planer suspension which can decouple the anti-roll bars for a smoother ride when needed, with the stiffer, by 30 per cent, structure keeping things together when corners arrive.

Inside, despite being a two-door, the Spectre is said to be a full four-seater, with new tech and new materials, and even an extension of the Starlight roof to the door panels, ‘Spirit’ infotainment with ‘Whispers’ App for monitoring functions remotely.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre will be built at Goodwood, with first customer cars arriving at the end of 2023. Expect prices to start around £300k.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Video