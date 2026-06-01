Genesis GV60 Magma – the ‘POSH’ Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – costs from £75,915

The Genesis GV60 Magma, the Genesis take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Kia EV6 GT, will cost from £75,915.

It’s more than two years since the Genesis GV60 Magma Concept was revealed as a pointer to the new Magma performance sub-brand from Genesis, aimed at taking a share of the premium performance market inhabited by stuff like BMW M, Mercedes AMG, Audi RS and even Porsche.

Now, with the GV60 Magma a fully-fledged production model, it’s about to go on sale in the UK and will cost from £75,915, some £10k more than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N with which it shares the majority of its underpinnings.

That means a two-motor setup producing up to 641bhp in boost mode delivering 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds, with the motors powered by an 84kWh battery good for an official range of 278 miles, with chassis tuning to cope with the power but also deliver more comfort than the 5 N. Genesis wants you to think of the Magma as a ‘GT’ rather than a track a hooligan like the 5 N.

Just like the 5 N, the Magma comes with Virtual Gear Shift to mimic gear shifts and deliver synthetic sounds from a V6 ICE.

It also gets a sporty makeover, with wider arches for the 21″ rubber, 20mm lower ride height, splitter at the front and spoiler and diffuser at the back. Inside looks ‘premium’ with lashings of faux suede, sports seats, orange stitching and quilted door cards.