Peugeot Officially SLASHES prices across the range – from 208 to 5008

Peugeot officially slashes prices across its range – from 208 to 5008 – with savings of up to £7k and VED and BIK benefits.

New car prices have been rising seemingly inexorably in the last few years, although most cars can be bought with significant savings with dealer offers.

But the problem with dealer discounts is that it’s the official list price – not what you pay – which determines how much VED and BIK you pay.

So Peugeot has taken the bold step of reducing the list prices of the 208, 2008, 3008 and 5008 by quite a chunk (although, on the whole, less than dealer discounts already available), adding to what Peugeot is calling the ‘repositioning of prices’ on the new 308 and 508.

At the bottom of the range, the 208 now starts from £20,495 for the 1.2-litre Style, with the Hybrid version getting a £2.5k reduction and the E-2008 a very chunky £5k off.

The 2008 now starts at £28,745 for the Hybrid version, and the electric E-2008 is almost £6k cheaper at £29,495 (with ECG).

The 3008’s price cuts include up to £3k reductions on Hybrid models and starting prices for the E-3008 starting at £35,495, with all models now under the £50k expensive car threshold, and there’s up to £7k off the E-5008.

Nicola Dobson, Managing Director, PEUGEOT UK, said:

These changes strengthen PEUGEOT’s position in the mainstream market by making our range more accessible than ever to both retail and fleet customers. We’re broadening our appeal while continuing to offer the sophisticated design, high-quality interiors, engaging driving experience and innovative technology for which we are known. The revised pricing supports our retail growth and enhances our competitiveness for company car drivers and fleet operators alike.

Peugeot Price Cut List 2026

208 – available from £20,495 OTR

2008 – available from £25,695 OTR

New 308 – available from £29,495 OTR (after ECG)

New 308 SW – available from £30,695 OTR (after ECG)

New 408 – available from £31,995 OTR

3008 – available from £34,945 OTR

5008 – available from £38,545 OTR

The price cuts certainly help buyers with lower VED and BIK, but better discounts are already available from dealers.