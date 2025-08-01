Electric MINI Cooper and MINI Aceman get the Monochrome treatment

The MINI Cooper Electric and MINI Aceman get the Monochrome treatment with enhanced specs and a choice of Black or White paint jobs.

So, as it’s been at least a week since MINI rolled out a special, it’s time for another (actually, two) with the arrival of the MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome and MINI Aceman Monochrome.

As the name suggests, both MINI models are available only in black or white – Midnight Black or Nanuq White, to be specific – with the electric MINI Cooper getting 17″ alloys and the Aceman 18″.

Inside, there’s a new black headliner and new upholstery with white and yellow stitching, with MINI’s circular infotainment present and correct, HUD, Adaptive Cruise, rear-view camera, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, MINI’s Drive Assistant and ‘Experience Modes’.

The MINI Cooper Monochrome is only available with the electric MINI’s 40.7kWh battery, promising range of 189 miles, with the MIN Aceman Monochrome getting the slightly bigger 42.5kWh battery delivering a 192-mile range.

The MINI Cooper Electric Monochrome costs from £26,905 and the MINI Aceman Monochrome from £28,905, with order books now open and first deliveries due in January 2026.