This is the NEW Hyundai Elantra – is it heading for the UK?

A new Hyundai Elantra is revealed in South Korea, and with the demise of the i30 in the UK, could it be heading here?

Hyundai has a wide range of offerings in the UK, but doesn’t have a saloon car because there’s ‘no demand’.

But despite focusing on EVs, SUVs and Hatchbacks, it’s also now ended the availability of the i30 in the UK, so it seems possible that the new Hyundai Elantra – just revealed in South Korea as the Hyundai Avante – could be on the way to the UK as an indirect replacement in the Hyundai UK offerings.

Similar in size to the 3 Series BMW (BMW doesn’t seem afraid to market a saloon in the UK), the new Elantra features Hyundai’s latest ‘Art of Steel’ design language featuring sharp lines and a sharp nose, bulging wheelarches and funky lighting. Take off the Hyundai badge, and it would be mistaken for something more premium.

Inside is not dissimilar to the new Ioniq 3, with a big central infotainment up to 14.6″, complete with some actual buttons below and a high-set driver display.

Power comes from either a 2.0-litre four-pot petrol (which is unlikely for the UK) or a 1.6-litre Hybrid with 155bhp and clever regen braking, which seems best suited to the UK and Europe.

Let’s hope Hyundai sees the light and brings the Elantra to the UK with a choice of Hybrid and PHEV powertrains – and a new Elantra N too.