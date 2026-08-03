Dacia Duster and Bigster NEW Hybrid 150 4×4 prices and specs announced

Dacia has announced prices and specs for the new Hybrid 150 4×4 versions of the Duster and Bigster. Start at £26,845.

Dacia’s offerings may not be quite the bargain basement they once were (the Duster, for example, costs 50% more in real terms than when it arrived in the UK in 2012), but they have become more sophisticated with more equipment and even hybrid powertrains.

A good example of the added sophistication was the arrival of Hybrid 150 4×4 powertrains for the Bigster and Duster earlier this year, and now we get prices and specs for the new models as they go on sale in the UK.

The 150 4×4 powertrain gets a 1.2-litre petrol powering the front wheels, and a small 30bhp electric motor at the back, driven through a two-speed gearbox for high torque at low speeds, and a six-speed auto, all adding up to 148bhp available.

Driving modes include Auto for normal use, Eco for efficiency, Snow, and Mud and Sand, with Hill Descent maintaining a speed of 2-18mph on steep downhill sections and flappy paddles allowing manual control of the gearbox.

Lina Ribeiro, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said:

The new hybrid 150 4×4 gives Duster and Bigster even more of the capability people value, while keeping them simple, practical and accessible. It brings extra reassurance when conditions get difficult but is just as easy to live with every day. Whether it’s a wet commute, a muddy campsite or a weekend away, it gives drivers more freedom to get out there without unnecessary complication or expense.

Now on sale, the Dacia Duster Extreme Hybrid 150 4×4 is from £26, 845, and the Bigster in Journey trim at £29,265 and £29,515 in Extreme trim.