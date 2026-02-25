The Dacia Duster and Dacia Bigster get a new Hybrid 150 4×4 option, complete with an auto ‘box for the first time.

Dacia’s offerings are not the bargain basement option they once were, with, for example, the Dacia Duster, which cost just £8,995 when it arrived in the UK in 2012, now costing from £20,650, which, had the price increases just been inflation, would be just £13k.

A chunk of that price is accounted for by daft legislative needs, but also by the fact that Dacias have become more sophisticated and less hair shirt, and with more ‘Tech’ than they originally were.

Now the ‘Tech’ advances with the arrival (later this year) of a new Hybrid 150 4×4 powertrain option for the Duster and the Bigster.

The new Hybrid 150 4×4 comes with a 1.2-litre three-pot turbo ICE powering the front wheels and a 30bhp electric motor at the back, which drives the back wheels through a two-speed gearbox, which can deliver high levels of torque to help with off-roading and produces a combined 148bhp. The new Hybrid 4×4 also comes with a six-speed dual-clutch.

No prices yet for the new Hybrid 150 4×4 in the Duster and Bigster, with Dacia promising pricing and full specs in the coming months.