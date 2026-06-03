Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback REVEALED as a Dacia Bigster rival

We get a first look at the new Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, new Fiat SUVs to sit above the Grande Panda and likely to cost from around £25k.

Fiat is aiming to take on rivals in the SUV C-segment with a bigger sibling for the Grande Panda with the new Fiat Grizzly and a Grizzly Fastback, with the first photo revealing a boxy compact-ish SUV for family transport, looking every inch a big brother of the Grande Panda , and a Fastback version for those wanting something with slightly more rakish looks.

Although the only real information we have is the first photo of the exterior, it seems likely the interior will be very similar – but more commodious – to the Grande Panda, complete with 10.0″ drive display and 10.25″ infotainment, with Fiat promising best-in-class boot capacity.

Sitting on the same Smart Car Platform as the Panda, the Grizzly is likely to offer the same range of powertrain options with a 1.2-litre petrol, a Hybrid version with e-Motor, and EV versions with a choice of 44kWh and 54kWh battery powering a front motor, which may well be more powerful than the 111bhp motor in the Panda.

Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO, said:

Grande Panda marked the return of FIAT to affordable family movers. With Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, we’re completing this lineup with two vehicles designed around different needs, different lifestyles, but sharing the same idea: smart, accessible and rooted in FIAT’s design DNA. Together, they bring FIAT back at the heart of the family mobility market with a complete and coherent line-up.

The Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback will arrive in Europe in the second half of 2026, with prices likely to start from around £25k, and take aim at similarly-priced rivals like the Dacia Bigster.