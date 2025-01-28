Fiat Grande Panda, EV and Hybrid UK Prices and Specs – and it’s even CHEAPER than expected

The new Fiat Grande Panda will be available in the UK as an EV or Hybrid with prices for the Hybrid from £18,995 and for the EV from £20,995.
When Fiat revealed the new Grande Panda last year, they declared it would be available for under £20k for the Hybrid and under £22k for the electric version. Now, as full pricing and specs for the Grande Panda are revealed, Fiat has managed to do a bit better on prices.
Not by a lot, admittedly, but it’s priced the Hybrid model from £18,975 and the electric version from £20,975, just a grand less than expected, but welcome nonetheless.
With the same underpinnings as the Citroen C3 and e-C3, the Grande Panda is a modern, somewhat bigger, take on Panda’s past, with butch upright stance, a flat front and ‘PANDA’ branding on the doors and ‘FIAT’ on the Hatch.
Inside there’s supposedly room for five, with a fairly minimalist look inspired by Fiat’s Lingotto track ovals, complete 10.25″ infotainment and 10.0″ driver display.
The electric version of the Grande Panda gets a 44kWh battery promising a 199 mile range, 0-62mph in 11.0 seconds and charging up to 100kW, with the entry-level ‘RED’ model (£20,975) coming with LED headlights, Smartphone mirroring, 60/40 rear bench, 16.0″ steel wheels, Cruise and rear parking sensors.
La Prima trim adds 17.0″ alloys, Climate, front parking sensors, heated seats, phone charging and Sat Nav and costs £23,975. There’s also, on both models, an integrated curly charging cable behind a flap on the grille and a DC fast charging port at the rear.
The Hybrid version comes with a 1.2-litre three-pot petrol engine, 48-Volt battery, 6-speed electric DCT incorporating 21kW e-motor and inverter promising very limited EV running.
There’s a choice of Icon and La Prima trim options costing £18,975 and £20,975 respectively and pretty much match the spec levels of the two EV models.
The new Fiat Grande Panda will arrive with Fiat’s UK dealers in the spring.
