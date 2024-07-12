New Fiat Grande Panda EV will cost from UNDER £22,000

Fiat has confirmed the new Grande Panda EV will cost from under £22k, with a hybrid version from under £20k.

Just last month, the Fiat Grande Panda was revealed as Fiat’s effort to deliver an affordable EV, although details were a bit thin.

What we did glean was a Panda that had grown in size from the Panda we know, to be an upright Crossover with butch looks, a flat front and ‘PANDA’ and ‘FIAT’ in 3D bas-relief on the doors and Hatch, but with only exterior photos and little conformation of price points and powertrains.

Now, Fiat has been more forthcoming about what we’ll see in the Grande Panda, confirming powertrains and prices, with a choice of EV or Hybrid and prices starting from under £22k and under £20k respectively, which will make the Grande Panda EV as cheap as the new Citroen eC3 (no surprise – they’re the same car under the skin).

That means the Grande Panda EV will come with a single electric motor good for 111bhp and powered by a 44kWh battery and good for a 195-mile range, with the hybrid powertrain likely to be the same 99bhp version in the C3.

Inside, the Grande Panda offers room for five and a design inspired by Fiat’s Lingotto rooftop track, with 13 litres of storage in the dashboard – harking back to the 1980’s Pamda’s ‘Pocket’ dash, with a 10″ driver display and 10.25″ infotainment.

The new Fiat Grande Panda EV and Hybrid will go on sale in 2025.