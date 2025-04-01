Hyundai Insteroid is a BONKERS rally-inspired Inster EV on Steroids

Hyundai has taken their new small EV – the Hyundai Inster – and turned it into the rally and gaming-inspired Hyundai Insteroid.

It’s only nine months since the Hyundai Inster EV was revealed as a new, entry-level EV from Hyundai, based on the ICE Hyundai Casper sold in Korea and costing from £23,495.

It only took Hyundai a few months more to reveal the Inster Cross as a butch take on the Inster with chunky bumpers, black cladding, skid plates and more to make it a proper little Urban Warrior and boost appetite for the Inster.

Now, Hyundai has gone to the extreme with the Hyundai Insteroid, inspired by gaming and with looks that make the Renault 5 Turbo 3E look tame.

The Insteroid (a portmanteau of ‘Inster’ and ‘Steroid’, in case you hadn’t worked that out) gets an outrageous boxy body kit with enormous arches, big bumpers and splitter, huge diffuser, an absolutely massive rear wing and 21″ wheels.

Inside is just as bonkers as the exterior, with a very spartan cabin with a roll cage, a pair of bucket seats, a hydraulic handbrake, as well as a ‘Beat House’ sound system. Oh, and ‘Pac-Man’ graphics dotted around.

Eduardo Ramírez, Chief Designer at Hyundai Design Europe, said:

INSTEROID represents a modern take on the idea of a dream car. It is designed to inspire and create enthusiasm. This project allowed us to fully embrace unrestrained creativity, drawing inspiration from video games to create an emotional and engaging vision of Hyundai’s brand.

There’s no information on what powers the Insteroid, but it does seem to be a flight-of-fancy project with no production intent.

Probably.