Electric Hyundai Inster small SUV EV gets up to 229-mile range – priced from £23,495

The new Hyundai Inster – Hyundai’s new baby electric SUV – comes with a choice of two battery sizes and two trim levels and costs from £23,495.

Back in the summer, Hyundai revealed the Inster, a new ‘budget’ little electric SUV based on the Korea-only Hyundai Casper, suitably stretched and with a relatively modest electric powertrain.

A bit bigger than a Dacia Spring EV, the Inster is a compact 3.8m long and with a wheelbase much the same as a Hyundai i20 so it should have enough space in the back for a couple of adults, and an interior featuring twin 10.25″ screens, fold-down seats and a relatively appealing look.

Now, Hyundai has confirmed prices and specs for the Inster, with a couple of powertrain options and a pair of trim levels.

The entry-level Inster 01 comes with a 42kWh battery and a single motor at the front producing 99bhp and a claimed 186-mile range, with the option of a 49kWh battery powering a 113bhp motor and promising range of 217 miles, with both options coming with a heat pump and 85kW charging.

The Inster 01 comes with Hyundai’s ADAS suite of nannies including Surround BView, Blind Spot, Lane Keep, Cross Trffic and more, with 15″ alloys, twin 10.25″ screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear camera and parking sensors, Cruise, Stop/Go, Climate and heated door mirrors.

The Inster 02 (only available with the bigger battery option) adds 17″ alloys, front parking sensors, LED lights, privacy glass, roof rails, ambient lighting, heated front seats and steering wheel and wireless phone charging.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK boss, said,

INSTER is not only our small EV SUV for the UK market but is also our first fully electrified city car, albeit with a range and fast charging abilities that provide customers with the confidence to embark upon longer journeys. Our retailer partners and their customers have already enjoyed a sneak preview on our INSTER Roadshow and early feedback suggests that the combination of design, equipment and price point is already generating excitement in the showrooms.

Prices start at £23,495 for the Inster 01 with 42kWh battery, £25,045 for the 01 with 49kWh battery and £26,745 for the 02 with 49kWh battery.