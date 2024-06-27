Hyundai Inster Electric baby SUV REVEALED – expected to cost from £22k

The new Hyundai Inster electric A-Segment SUV is revealed as Hyundai’s entry-level EV, expected to cost from around £22k when it goes on sale.

Hyundai has been making bigger waves in the EV market than most legacy car makers, with the very good Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, although both are pretty much out of reach (unless you buy secondhand) for ‘normal’ buyers.

But earlier this month, Hyundai teased a new ‘affordable’ EV, and now it’s revealed – say hello to the new Hyundai Inster.

Based on the ICE Hyundai Casper sold in Korea, the new Hyundai Inster (not a great name) gets a stretch to deliver more space inside and what Hyundai calls “a rugged road presence” in a car which “is positioned squarely between traditional A-segment sub-compact city cars and larger B-segment compact models”. So now you know.

In terms of looks, the Inster is a boxy, butch-looking baby SUV with skid plates, bold blunt face, ‘circuit-board style’ bumpers, pixel graphic lights, black roof and 15″ steel, 15″ alloy or 17″ alloy wheels depending on spec.

Inside, there’s a 10.25″ instrument panel and matching 10.25″ infotainment, more pixel graphics, fold-flat seats, optional front bench seat and heated seats, sliding rear seats and lots of recycled materials. And it looks pretty good at the price point.

The Inster comes with a 42kWh battery as standard with a Long Range 49kWh also available, powering a 96bhp motor in the standard version and 113bhp in the Long Range version – which promises range of 217 miles – with DC charging of up to 120kW, an 11kW on-board charger, optional heat pump and V2L capability.

Despite its market position, the Inster comes with plenty of tech including ADAS, SAfety Exit Warning, Rear Cross Traffic, Speed Limit Assist, High Beam Assist, Rear Occupant Alert and more.

Launching in Korea this summer, the Inster will then go on sale in the UK with prices expected to start around £22k, although heading up towards £30k for the model you really want. Oh, and there’s an Inster Cross model with butch cladding on the way too.