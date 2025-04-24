‘New’ Classic Land Rover Defender V8 Soft Top REVEALED – with a very chunky price tag

Land Rover Classic reveals its latest offering – the Classic Land Rover Defender V8 Soft Top – costing from a very chunky £234,000.

The current Land Rover Defender is a real cash-cow for JLR, accounting for a big chunk of JLR’s profits despite (or probably because of) prices starting at £61k for the entry-level Defender 90 all the way up to £163k for the Defender Octa.

That puts the new Defender in a different league to the workhorse ‘Classic’ Defender and Series Land Rovers, but with a seemingly endless appetite from well-heeled classic Defender enthusiasts, Land Rover Classic has a new offering which makes the new Defender Octa look a real bargain.

The new offering from Land Rover Classic is the Land Rover Defender V8 Soft Top and it’ll cost you from £234,000 (£195,000 +VAT) before you start adding personalisation and options.

For nearly a quarter of a million smackers, Land Rover Classic sources a donor Defender built between 2012-2016 and goes to work to enhance and re-engineer it.

In comes a bespoke canvas hood in black with authentic tie-downs and webbing, a selection of 49 colours and a vast array of personalisation details available for the grille, door handles and bonnet script, 16″ Wolfrace or 18″ Sawtooth alloys, umpteen leather choices for the interior and some odd optional extras such as a wine cooler and surfboard rack.

Power comes from a Land Rover 5.0-litre V8 delivering more than 400bhp mated to an eight-speed ZF ‘box, and uprated suspension and brakes.

Dominic Elms, Director, Land Rover Classic, said:

With the Classic Defender V8 Soft Top, we provide an even greater opportunity to turn Classic Defender V8 dreams into reality. At Land Rover Classic we work with clients to provide a one?to?one bespoke service, so they can enjoy their vehicle safe in the knowledge it has been designed and engineered exclusively for them, by the original manufacturer – the people who know it best.