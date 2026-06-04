New Audi Q4 e-tron UK prices and specs ANNOUNCED – costs from £46,260

The facelifted electric Audi Q4 e-tron goes on sale in the UK with a choice of four trim levels and three powertrains. Prices from £46,260.

The 2026 Audi Q4 e-tron was revealed back in April with cosmetic tweaks, improved tech and updated interior, and now it’s on sale in the UK with prices starting at £46,260 for the entry-level, single-motor Sport, rising to a rather large £68,660 for the quattro performance Vorsprung.

Four trim levels are on offer – Sport, S line, Black Edition, and Vorsprung – with Sport models coming with 19″ alloys, ED lights, aluminium detailing, heated front sports seats, three-zone climate, ambient lighting, 12.8″ infotainment, and 11.9″ driver display.

Move up to the S line spec, and you also get 20″ alloys, S line styling, privacy glass, sports suspension and progressive steering, with a darker interior with black headlining, leather sports seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The Black Edition spec does what it says on the tin with gloss black detailing and Audi Sport alloys as well as electric front seats, heated front and rear outer seats, and higher quality materials.

Top of the tree Vorsprung models feature Matrix LED headlights and OLED rear lights, 21″ alloys, panoramic roof, front passenger display, SONOS sound and dynamic ambient lighting.

Three powertrains are on offer, with a 201bhp RWD entry level powered by a 63kWh battery, a mid-range performance RWD with an 82kWh battery powering a 282bhp motor, and a range-topping 335bhp AWD quattro also powered by an 82kWh battery.

Audi UK Director, José Miguel Aparicio, said:

The Audi Q4 e?tron has been a standout success for the brand in the UK. Last year it ranked as the third-best-selling electric vehicle and Audi’s second-best-selling model overall. With this latest round of updates, the fully electric model is well placed to build on that position in an increasingly competitive market.

2026 Audi Q4 e-tron Price List

Sportback variant carries £1,900 premium

Audi Q4 e-tron Sport 204 PS £46,260 Audi Q4 e-tron performance Sport 286 PS £50,960 Audi Q4 quattro performance Sport 340 PS £55,960 Audi Q4 e-tron S line 204 PS £49,300 Audi Q4 e-tron performance S line 286 PS £54,000 Audi Q4 quattro performance S line 340 PS £59,000 Audi Q4 e-tron Black Edition 204 PS £52,210 Audi Q4 e-tron performance Black Edition 286 PS £56,910 Audi Q4 quattro performance Black Edition 340 PS £61,910 Audi Q4 e-tron Vorsprung 204 PS £58,960 Audi Q4 e-tron performance Vorsprung 286 PS £63,660 Audi Q4 quattro performance Vorsprung 340 PS £68,660