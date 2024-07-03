Land Rover Defender Octa REVEALED – 626bhp and prices from £145,300

The Land Rover Defender Octa arrive as the ultimate Defender, on and off-road, with 626bhp and prices starting at £145,300.

The arrival of a new range-topping Land Rover Defender – the Land Rover Defender Octa – has been trumpeted by JLR for the last few months, and now it’s here.

Land Rover is claiming, with justification, that the Octa is the ultimate iteration of the Defender, and with a price tag starting at £143,300 – and a chunky £160,800 for the Edition 1 models – it needs to be.

The starting point in the ‘Ultimate’ claim is the BMW 4.4-litre V8 under the bonnet – the first time the Defender has received BMW’s V8 – which produces a whopping 626bhp – up from the supercharged V8 Defender’s by 133bhp – good for 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds.

But the Octa is not just about power, but off-road ability too with improved departure and breakaway angles, improved wading depth, uprated brakes and faster steering ratio, with 6D suspension borrowed from the Range Rover Sport SV and new driving modes.

There’s a Dynamic mode for on-road fun and a new off-road setting – unsurprisingly dubbed ‘Octa’ – which includes a launch mode in addition to the regular Terrain Response modes.

Cosmetic tweaks include big flared wheel arches, higher ride height, exclusive alloys, new grille diamond Octa badging, gloss black roof and tailgate, performance seats with integrated headrests and 3D-knit texture, with 11.4″ infotainment, and an Edition 1 model with bespoke rubber, 10″ wheels roof box and rear ladder.

Mark Cameron, Defender MD, said:

With New Defender OCTA we have been able to unlock the full potential of Defender. It is the very definition of breadth of capability, and a testament to what we can achieve utilising the very best technologies and talents within our engineering division. With its powerful V8 engine, ground-breaking 6D Dynamics suspension technology, exquisite finishes and unique detailing, it is rare, incredibly tough and inherently desirable.

A run of just 1070 Defender Octas is planned, with the regular Octa priced from £145,300 and the Edition 1 model from £160,800. Order books open soon.