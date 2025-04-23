Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is an EXPENSIVE 1970s-inspired 911 GTS with Pasha trim

The Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is a new limited run of 1,500, evoking the 1970s, including ‘Pasha’ trim, and costing £187,700 in the UK.

Porsche does like a ‘Retro’ special or two to empty the pockets of wealthy Porsche lovers, with Hertiage specials like the 911 Sport Classic in 2022 (there was actually another 911 Sport Classic in 2009 too) and the 911 Targa 4S Heritage in 2020, and now it’s time for another – the Porsche 911 Spirit 70.

The 911 Spirit 70 does what it says on the tin by adorning the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet with a variety of titivations to take buyers back to their spotty youth when all they could afford was a Porsche poster on their bedroom wall.

Limited to 1,500 examples – and only available as a Cabriolet – the Spirit 70 comes with a new ‘Olive Neo’ paint job with bronze accents, Fuchs-style wheels, black soft-top and a selection of black racing graphics (a no-cost delete option).

The Porsche crest on the nose is a replica of a 1963 crest – other badges are gold – and the interior comes with Porsche’s ‘Pasha’ trim in black and olive with black leather and Olive Neo stitching and retro colours for the dials.

There are no mechanical tweaks, so the Spirit 70 gets the same 3.6-litre flat-six hybrid as the GTS, good for 534bhp and 450lb/ft of torque.

Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche, said:

The Heritage Design models occupy a special position within our product strategy from a design perspective. The limited-edition sports cars visualise what makes the Porsche brand so special. Every design of our vehicles ties in with our history – these vehicles go one step further. They show how we reinterpret historical design elements in a state-of-the-art sports car.

If the retro tweaks to the Spirit 70 float your boat, you’re going to need £187,700 to grab one of the 1,500 on offer, a premium of almost £40k over a regular 911 GTS Cab.