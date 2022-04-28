Porsche 911 Sport Classic RETURNS, this time as a retro-inspired 911 Turbo

Porsche reveals the 911 Sport Classic as a retro-inspired take on the 911 Turbo, complete with 911 Turbo engine and manual gearbox.

Many moons ago (well, 13 years ago) Porsche revealed the 911 Sport Classic as a retro-inspired take on the 997 911. And now it’s back, this time as a retro take on the 911 Turbo, complete with ducktail and period-inspired interior.

Apparently the second in a run of four retro-inspired models planned (the first was the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition two years ago), just 1,250 are being built and cost from £209,540. Which isn’t cheap.

Inspired by the original 911, and in particular the Carrera 2.7 RS, the 911 Sport Classic gets the iconic ducktail rear spoiler, a bit of a double-bubble roof and Fuchs-style alloys together with a Sport Grey Metallic paint job inspired by 356s as well as retro stripes and roundels (other paint jobs are available). All very similar to 2009’s Sport Classic.

But this time around it’s a 911 Turbo under the skin with its 3.7-litre flat-six sending 542bhp to the back wheels through a seven-speed manual ‘box (yes, it’s a 911 Turbo manual), a sports exhaust and PASM and sports suspension 10mm lower.

Inside it’s retro-inspired too with Pepita Houndstooth on the seats and door panels surrounded by black and Classic Cognac leather.

Porsche’s Alexander Fabig said:

The Heritage Design models represent the most emotionally driven concepts of the Porsche product strategy. This unique approach sees the Style Porsche design department working with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to reinterpret iconic 911 models and equipment from the 1950s through to the 1980s and to revive design features from those decades.

The order book for the 911 Sport Classic opens today, with the first deliveries in the summer.