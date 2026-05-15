Toyota bZ4X TOURING: UK Prices and Specs Announced

The Toyota bZ4X Touring EV goes on sale in the UK in June with two trim options, FWD or AWD and prices from £45,995.

It’s been four years since the Toyota bZ4X arrived as Toyota finally entered the EV game properly, but it wasn’t exactly at the leading edge of EV offerings – and encumbered by a name which sounds like a 1980s Games Console – with Toyota trying to improve its appeal last year with the arrival of new looks, a smaller battery option, and more power for the AWD version.

Shortly after the arrival of the updates, we got a first look at a new addition to the bZ4X range in the form of the bZ4X Touring, effectively an Estate version of the regular bZ4X.

Now, the bZ4X is about to go on sale in the UK, ahead of which Toyota has announced prices and specs for the Touring.

The bZ4X Design trim comes with a single 221bhp motor at the front, powered by a 74.4kWh battery and comes with a 14.3″ Toyota Smart Connect infotainment, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, power tailgate and Panoramic View Monitor, and costs from £45,995.

The bZ4X Excel trim gets 376bhp, AWD and a 22kW DC charger, and adds to the Design spec with 20″ alloys, Panoramic Roof, Faux Leather, Ventilated front seats, Heated rear seats, digital ear-viw mirror, and extended Toyota Safety Sense package. The bZ4X Excel costs from £51,695.

On sale next month (June 2026) with first UK deliveries due in July.