Toyota bZ4X gets a bit of a TITIVATE and up to 338bhp

The Toyota bZ4X gets a bit of an update for 2025 with a new, smaller battery option, increased power for AWD and tech updates.

It’s three years since the Toyota bZ4X arrived as the first of a new wave of electric cars as Toyota decided they had to join the EV party in the face of legislative demands.

There was nothing wrong with the bZ4X – apart from the name – and it came with the promise of Toyota’s legendary reliability and electrification know-how. But it was a bit bland and felt a bit like an appliance rather than a proper car.

Now, Toyota has updated the bZ4X for 2025 with a raft of tweaks to make it a more appealing prospect, although the name stays despite the ‘bZ’ EV branding already biting the dust with the arrival of the electric C-HR+ and Urban Cruiser.

The biggest change on the new model is a powertrain shakeup, with a new 57.7kWh battery for the entry-level FWD model, which now powers a 165bhp motor, with a new 73.1kWh battery available in a front wheel drive model powering a 221bhp motor, plus a big jump in power to 338bhp for the AWD version.

Maximum range has jumped to 356 miles with battery pre-conditioning now standard, although DC charging speed remains 150kW, and towing capacity on the AWD model doubles to 1500kg.

Toyota reckons updates to the suspension and adjustments to the bodywork will lower noise and vibration and improve driving dynamics. The front end gets a bit of a tweak to fit Toyota’s most recent design language and there’s a new instrument panel design with 14″ infotainment.

The 2025 Toyota bX4X will go on sale in the UK in the summer with the expectation that the new smaller battery option will cut the current entry-level price of £43k.