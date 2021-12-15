Electric Toyota bZ4X UK prices and specs announced

The electric Toyota bZ4X, the first of Toyota’s new wave of EVs, will cost from £41,950 in the UK when it goes on sale next year.

The big Toyota (and Lexus) news yesterday was the reveal of 15 new EVs heading for showrooms in the next few years, alongside the first officially revealed Toyota EV, the new Toyota bZ4X.

With two powertrain options on offer – FWD with 201bhp and 4WD with 215bhp – a 71.4kWh battery and range of a bit under 300 miles, the bZ4X looks a strong offering from Toyota, and now we get prices and specs ahead of the bZ4X’s arrival in showrooms next year.

Starting point for the bZ4X is the bZ4X Pure, with 18″ alloys, 8″ infotainment, reversing camera, Keyless and Climate, and is only available in FWD with prices starting at £41,950.

Move up to the bZ4X Motion and you also get a rear spoiler, privacy glass, power tailgate, front parking sensors, heated front seats, electric driver’s seat, ambient lighting and wireless phone charging and is available in FWD (from £47,750) or X-Mode AWD (from £48,350.

Top of the regular bZ4X range is the bZ4X Vision which adds 20″ alloys, parking sensors at the back, Remote Parking Assist, faux leather heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and digital key. Prices for the FWD model start at £47,650 and for the X-Mode AWD it’s £50,250.

There’s also a Premiere Edition at launch which adds to the Vision spec with posh JBL Sound and Skyview panoramic roof. Only available in X-Mode AWD, it costs from £51,550.