Toyota reveals 15 NEW Toyota and Lexus electric cars as it goes BIG on EVs

Toyota President Akio Toyoda reveals 15 new electric Toyota and Lexus models at a press briefing as it finally goes big on BEVs.

Not since Dany Bahar arrived at the Paris Motor Show in 2010 has a car company turned up with a completely new range of cars in one hit. But Toyota has now done the same.

But Dany Bahar’s plans for Lotus were built on a wish-list which never turned into reality, whereas Toyota’s plans are real and bold and, just in this one reveal at a press briefing in Tokyo this morning, Toyota President Akio Toyoda has revealed a total of 16 new BEVs (including the new bZ4x) as he laid out plans for an electric future for Toyota and Lexus.

But the reveal of these 15 new BEVs is just the start, with a total of 30 new electric Toyota and Lexus models planned by 2030, with sales of 3.5 million BEVS by 2030 and 100 per cent of sales in Europe, the UK, North America and China EVs by then.

The range of models revealed by Toyota is diverse – and we’ll get more details in time – and includes the volume stuff like a couple of compact SUVs and a saloon car, but there’s also big SUVs and a pick-up as well as a couple of ‘supercars’ in the mix.

Some of the new BEVs will be based on current Lexus and Toyota models (including an NX EV) but many will be underpinned by the new e-TNGA platform (like the bZ4x).

The plans for Lexus look to be the Lexus RZ next year followed by a full-size SUV, an IS-size saloon and a proper Lexus supercar.

More as we get it.