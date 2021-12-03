Lexus RZ Electric Crossover TEASED as a production take on the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept

Lexus begins the tease for a new electric crossover called the Lexus RZ, underpinned by the same platform as the Toyota bZ4x and due in 2022.

Toyota may be a bit behind the curve with a move to BEVs, but they’re starting to shift up a gear with the arrival of the Toyota bX4x. And now it’s the turn of Lexus to deliver news of a new electric crossover arriving next year, to join the electric Lexus UX, as the first dedicated Lexus EV

This is the first look at the Lexus RZ, a production take on the Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept we saw last year, and it’ll come with the same EV platform – e-TNGA – as the bZ4x, and Lexus is aiming to make it a properly dynamic electric Crossover.

Lexus says they have tweaked the e-TNGA platform to deliver an “engaging and rewarding” driving experience, with increased rigidity and compact electric motors, using Direct4 tech to control the e-motor at each end to optimise drive depending on inputs, with steer-by-wire too.

Lexus isn’t ready to share power and performance figures, and although we don’t expect the RZ will be delivering mind-blowing acceleration it looks set to offer a great combination of performance and Lexus quality.

The Lexus RZ will be fully revealed in the first half of 2022.

Lexus RZ electric crossover tease video