MG to REVEAL two Concepts at Goodwood – one looks to be the MG 2 electric Supermini

MG will reveal two new concept cars at Goodwood in July, one of which is likely to be a first look at a new MG 2 Supermini EV.

When we reported the arrival of the BYD Dolphin G PHEV yesterday, we noted that it’s now become clear that the predicted demise of the supermini – especially after the end of the Ford Fiesta – has been greatly exaggerated.

We already have with us supermini EVs like the Renault 5, Citroen e-C3, BYD Dolphin Surf, MINI Cooper and more, as well as the new BYD Dolphin G with its PHEV powertrain and ICE and Hybrid models from the Toyota Yaris to the VW Polo.

Now, it looks like we’re about to get another electric supermini as MG teases the arrival of two new concept cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, one of which (teaser image above) is almost certainly an MG 2.

The MG 2 looks likely to be underpinned by the MG 4 Urban‘s Platform, which will also mean a choice of 43 kWh or 53.9kWh battery and range, considering it’s smaller than the Urban, heading towards 300 miles, and with a similar interior. It’s likely to start from under £20k.

We know nothing about the second concept save for MG telling us it’s “an electric design vision, an aspirational upcoming model to further enhance the MG line-up”.

All will be revealed at Goodwood on 19 July.