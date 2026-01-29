New MG 4 EV Urban joins the MG4 EV offerings

The new MG4 EV Urban joins MG’s EV offerings with new underpinnings, new looks and prices starting from £23,495.

There’s no doubting that the MG4 EV put MG back on track with its budget pricing (for an EV), and MG is now aiming to make electric motoring cheaper still with the new MG4 Urban.

Despite its name, the MG4 Urban is a different car from the MG4, with a FWD drivetrain and new, more rounded looks.

It comes with a 15.6″ infotainment and 7.0″ driver display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot, VTL, LED headlights and a choice of three rim levels – Comfort Standard Range, Comfort Long Range and Premium Long Range.

Entry-level Comfort Standard Range models (from £23,495) get a 43kWh battery, promising a range of 201 miles, powering a 147bhp electric motor, with the long range model (from £27,995)getting a bigger 53.9kWh battery good for a 258-mile range, powering a 158bhp motor, and the Premium Long Range model (which adds stuff like better Sound and heated seats and costs from £29,995) gets the same setup as the Comfort Long Range.

As well as introducing the new MG4 Urban, MG has updated the original MG4 with updated Tech, new and improved interior, more driver involvement and improved range. Prices start at £29,995.

MG’s David Allison said:

Now the MG4 EV is driving ahead again. The all-new MG4 EV Urban reconfirms our brand’s ability to make EV ownership ever-more accessible, offering a family sized electric available from just £23,495. Meanwhile, the 2026 MG4 EV offers a major technology and quality upgrade to the interior, and a sharp focus on excellent all-electric driving range. And in the case of the Dual Motor XPOWER, some scintillating 320 kW MG performance.