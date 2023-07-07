The last Ford Fiesta leaves the production line today [Video]

The last Ford Fiesta rolls off the production line today – 7th July 2023 – ending Fiesta production after 47 years.

Just like the Mini, almost everyone who drives has either owned or driven a Ford Fiesta, a stalwart of the Ford range for 47 years, its best-selling model ever and, almost forever, the best-selling car in the UK bar none.

But as we’re forced down the EV route with legislation, and governments make ever more stringent demands for cars to come with safety gubbins and emissions regulations requiring only ambrosia to come out of a tailpipe, building small cars has become almost economic suicide for car makers.

So, having already dumped the Galaxy and S-Max – and plans to dump the Focsu too – Ford has taken the axe to the Fiesta, with the last ever Ford Fiesta rolling off the production line today, 7th July 2023.

Instead of the Fiesta, Ford will be building EVs based on VW underpinnings on the same production line, even though they’re losing money on every EV sold.

Through seven generations from 1976 to 2023, the Fiesta has delivered cheap runarounds and performance delights alike, but now the Fiesta has gone and we’ll never see its like again. Ford reckons the Puma is its spiritual successor, but it’s bigger and more expensive and just not the same, although its pseudo SUV looks suit the current Zeitgeist.

The last two Fiestas won’t reach Ford’s showrooms, with one staying in Germany and the other heading for Ford’s Heritage Fleet.

History of the Ford Fiesta Video