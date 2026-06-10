BYD Dolphin G set to CHALLENGE Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa with PHEV powertrain

The BYD Dolphin G arrives as BYD’s Supermini challenge and comes with a PHEV powertrain unique to the segment.

The demise of the Supermini in the UK has been heralded for years, especially as Ford ditched the best-selling Fiesta because it was no longer ‘viable’, but that’s not the reality.

Still available are the Vauxhall Corsa, Renault Clio and many more, all offering something different to tempt buyers and with powertrain choices in the Supermini B-Segment, including ICE, Mild Hybrid, Full Hybrid and EV.

Now, the BYD Dolphin arrives, with prices expected to start at under £20k, and it comes with a PHEV powertrain promising EV range of up to 65 miles, which should make it another strong competitor in the market for BYD.

The BYD Dolphin G DM-i – to give it its full title – comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor, good for system output of 174bhp in the entry-level Active model and 209bhp in Boost, Comfort and Sport models.

Active models come with a 7.2kWh battery delivering 25 miles of EV range, with other models getting an 18.3kWh battery for a 65-mile EV range.

Active models come with a 10.2″ infotainment and 8.8″ drive display, with higher models getting a 12.8″ infotainment and additional goodies like a panoramic roof, HUD, 360 camera, and safety stuff like Cruise, Lane Keeping, Lane departure and more right across the range.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said:

The European B-segment is one of the most important parts of the market, and with DOLPHIN G DM-i, we want to redefine what customers can expect from a compact car in the electric era. By bringing long electric range, intelligent hybrid technology and advanced digital features into an accessible compact vehicle, we are making sustainable mobility smarter, more practical and available to many more people across Europe

No prices yet for the BYD Dolphin G, but just under £20k sounds about right as the entry-level price.