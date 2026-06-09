Fiat 500 Hybrid ON SALE in the UK from £18,995

The new Fiat 500 Hybrid goes on sale in the UK as either a Hatch or Convertible, with a choice of three trim options and prices from £18,995.

Fiat’s bold intention to go all in on EVs hasn’t exactly gone to plan, with sales woefully short of (rather ambitious) expectations. So, despite a looming ban on ICE cars, Fiat decided, wisely, that to boost sales of the Fiat 500, they needed to go the ICE route again to give buyers what they actually want.

So last year the Fiat 500 Hybrid was revealed as Fiat’s solution, and now it’s on sale in the UK with a single engine option, three trim options and as a Hatch or Convertible.

The single Hybrid engine comes with a 64bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine with a 12-volt lithium-ion battery and a six-speed manual transmission, good for 0-62mph in 16.2 seconds (17.2s for the Convertible). Enough for urban use, but not exactly built for fast roads.

Entry point for the 500 Hybrid is Icon trim, which comes with 16″ alloys, LED headlights, 10.25″ infotainment and cloth seats. The Hatch costs £18,995 and the Convertible £21,995.

The 500 Hybrid La Prima adds 17″ alloys, glass roof, tinted glass, chrome sill plates, Eco-leather, matt Pearl dash, heated front seats and windscreen, auto main beam, rear camera and Nav. The Hatch costs £20,995 and the Convertible £23,995.

The Launch Edition 500 Torino celebrates Fiat’s ‘Made in Turin’ and gets unique ‘Torino’ badging, fabric/vinyl seats, 16″ alloys, LED headlights, auto Air Con and rear parking sensors. Only available as a Hatch, the 500 Hybrid Torino costs £18,995.

On sale now, deliveries of the 500 Hybrid start in late summer.