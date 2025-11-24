New Fiat 500 Hybrid is QUICKER than the Hyundai i10 – but SLOWER than almost anything else

The new Fiat 500 Hybrid specs have been announced, offering a choice of three trim levels and a single 64bhp Hybrid engine.

Fiat had grand plans to be an all-EV maker, but reality has bitten, and EV sales are well down on the bullish expectations of a few years ago.

So, having delivered the 600e as an EV, Fiat decided to offer a hybrid version too to try and boost sales, and now, having played the same ‘EV-only’ option for the Fiat 500, it’s doing the sensible thing and delivering a new 500 Hybrid, which, interestingly, has seen Fiat use the same platform as the 500e. Which won’t have been the simplest of engineering tasks.

What is simple is the Hybrid engine fitted to the new 500, which uses a 64bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine, good for just 64bhp and 0-62mph in 16.2 seconds (17.3s for the Convertible), making the new 500 Hybrid slower than almost anything but the Hyundai i10. So, only really useful for urban motoring.

Visually, the only things that mark out the 500 from the 500e is a bit of a slot at the front to feed air into the tiny engine, and a six-speed manual gearlever in the cabin.

There are two main specs available – Icon and La Prima – plus a Torino Launch Edition, with Icon coming with 16″ alloys, LED lights, bi-colour fabric seats, 10.25″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Air Con, rear parking sensors and body-coloured dashboard.

La Prima trim adds 17″ alloys, tinted windows, glass roof, eco leather seats, rear-view camera, Sat Nav, matt pearl dashboard and bi-colour steering wheel.

Torino trim is a limited Launch Edition only available as a Hatch with unique fabric and vinyl seats, 16” alloy wheels, LED headlamps, automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors and unique badging.

It’ll be Q2 2026 before the new Fiat 500 Hybrid arrives in the UK. No prices yet, but it should start at well under £20k.