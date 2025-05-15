New Toyota bZ4X Touring – it’s an ESTATE version of the ELECTRIC bZ4X SUV

The Toyota bZ4X Touring is revealed as an ‘Estate’ take on the bZ4X, delivering more load-lugging space and more power.

It’s three years since the Toyota bZ4X arrived as Toyota succumbed to mounting pressure to deliver EVs, and although it was competent and reliable – as are all Toyotas – it wasn’t exactly cutting-edge in a competitive market, and was encumbered by a properly daft badge.

Fast forward to March this year and Toyota revealed an updated bZ4X with new styling, a smaller battery option and increased power for the AWD version, but the daft name survived despite Toyota dropping the ‘bZ’ moniker for the electric C-HR+ and Urban Cruiser (and now marketing the bZ4X in the US as just the Toyota bZ).

Now, Toyota is extending the bZ4X offerings with the arrival of the bZ4X Touring, effectively an ‘Estate’ take on the regular bZ4X. Although maybe we should think of this new model as the actual bZ4X SUV and the original as the bZ4X Coupe?

The new Touring gets an extra 140mm in length and 20mm in height, yielding an additional 140 litres of boot space, and comes, in AWD, with 376bhp – up from the bZ4X’s 338bhp – powered by a new 74.4kWh battery promising up to 348 miles of range. There’s also a single-motor version with 221bhp.

In terms of looks, the front end looks much the same as the current SUV, but with a bigger light bar and chunkier bumper at the back and an interior identical apart from the extra boot space.

Toyota says the new bX4X Touring will arrive in Spring 2026.