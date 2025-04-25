New Range Rover Electric to get 117kWh battery and 542bhp

The new electric Range Rover, which will debut later this year, will come with a 117kWh battery powering twin motors good for 542bhp.

No one can accuse JLR of keeping the new Range Rover Electric under wraps ahead of its debut later this year, with seemingly endless teaser photos and feedback on order numbers for quite some time as JLR builds interest in the first electric model from the Land Rover/Range Rover range.

We first saw the Range Rover Electric cold-weather testing a year ago, and last November we got photos of the EV RR testing in hot weather when it became clear that there is virtually nothing visually to distinguish the EV RR from the ICE RR models, although it is possible the grille will look a bit different when the production model is revealed.

We’ve also seen the order book for the Range Rover Electric grow since JLR opened the waiting list, growing from 16,00 in February 2024 to 57,00 in March this year.

Now, JLR is back cold weather testing for a second time, and although still not revealing too much detail officially, specs for the RR EVs powertrain are appearing after a number of journalists went for a passenger ride during testing.

It seems the two motors of the Range Rover Electric will deliver 542bhp and 627lb/ft of torque, powered by a 117kWh battery promising range of over 300 miles and likely good for 0-62mph in around 4.5 seconds, which makes the RR EV almost exactly comparable to the V8 Autobiography in terms of performance – despite the extra weight of the big battery pack – but likely to cost more than the £145k JLR want for the V8.

No doubt there’s still more ‘awareness’ teasers to come before the official reveal.