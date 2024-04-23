Range Rover ELECTRIC revealed testing in the snow

The new electric Range Rover – expected to arrive in the autumn – is pictured without camouflage testing in the Arctic.

Back in December, JLR teased the arrival of the Range Rover Electric as their first EV, showing a few detail photos of stuff like an ‘EV’ badge on the wheels and a closed-off grille at the front.

That tease also opened ‘Expressions of Interest’ to those hoping to jump into an RR EV as soon as possible, and by February 16,000 well-heeled potential punters had signed up.

Now, as JLR take the Range Rover Electric testing in -40C temperatures in the Arctic, we get the first photo of an undisguised Range Rover Electric, and from what we can see it looks just like every other Range Rover apart from the tiny changes previewed back in December.

But the real interest in the new RR is what powers it and how it works, and although Range Rover isn’t making anything official on the powertrain, it’s likely to deliver up to 600bhp from its electric motors powered by a battery over 100kWh.

What JLR has revealed is that the RR EV comes with a new traction control system which directs instructions to each individual electric drive unit, reducing the torque reaction time at each wheel from 100 milliseconds to just 1 millisecond, promising greater gripe and control on slippery surfaces.

Thomas Mueller, Product Engineering Director, said:

Range Rover with electric power – means customary Range Rover luxury, refinement and capability plus near-silent fully electric propulsion; with effortlessly smooth and relaxed journeys. To ensure we leave no stone uncovered, we are well underway with our physical testing and development programme, all designed at pushing Range Rover Electric to the extremes to ensure its capability remains unparalleled when it reaches you.