New Range Rover Electric revealed AGAIN by JLR – this time in the desert

JLR gives us another look at the new Range Rover Electric, this time testing in 50-degree heat in the deserts of the UAE.

Back in April, we got our first look at the new Range Rover Electric as JLR were busy cold weather testing and, unusually for a yet-to-come car, there was no camouflage involved.

That’s because JLR are keen to emphasise that the Range Rover Electric is just the same as a regular Range Rover, with the same abilities and go-anywhere promise as an ICE Range Rover and, bar a few minor trim details and modified grille, will look just the same.

Now, JLR is back with more on the Range Rover Electric as it battles 50-degree heat on the Arabian dunes and demonstrates its abilities.

Thomas Müller, Executive Director, Product Engineering, said:

A hot climate is one of the most challenging for any battery electric vehicle, because of the need to cool the cabin and optimise battery performance at the same time. The additional challenge of driving on sand requires controlled low?speed torque, so our specially developed traction control and thermal management systems work in harmony to ensure power delivery is unaffected. Our tests have shown that in this climate, repeatedly driving the equivalent of 100 metres uphill on fine sand, Range Rover Electric matches the performance of its ICE equivalents; in some instances, even surpassing them – thanks to the introduction of these new features.

Despite the cold weather testing news in April and this latest cold weather testing, we still have no confirmation of what the Range Rover Electric will offer as a powertrain.

But we do know it’ll be sitting on the same MLA Platform as the ICE RRs and will deliver performance comparable to the flagship V8 models, which should mean something around 600bhp. It will also get an 800V Architecture and a battery pack likely to be over 100kWh.

JLR already has a waiting list of almost 50,000 for the Range Rover Electric ahead of an imminent debut.