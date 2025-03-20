Range Rover Electric WAITING list hits 57,00 as JLR seek to recruit more EV technicians

JLR is recruiting 150 new EV technicians to support its EV rollout as the waiting list for the new Range Rover Electric hits 57,000.

All the JLR EV talk of late has centered around the new Jaguar 4-Door electric GT and the rather controversial Type 00 Jaguar Concept which garnered more backlash than anything we’ve seen in the car world in recent years.

But although Jaguar’s rebirth as the maker of high-end EVs is grabbing the headlines, it’s the arrival of the range Rover Electric later this year which matters most to JLR’s bottom line, and the news is that the waiting list for the RR EV has now grown to 57,000 even though we have no confirmation of specs, powertrains or price.

With that chunk of interest, and with electric Jaguars to build too, JLR is now recruiting more EV technicians to ensure all goes to plan.

JLR is recruiting 150 EV Maintenace technicians, with 50 heading for Solihull to maintain automated equipment essential to the production of the Range Rover Electric and 100 at JLR’s Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre (EMPC) in Wolverhampton where JLR builds battery packs and EDUs.

JLR’s Nigel Blenkinsop said:

Investing in people and the latest technology is at the cornerstone of our Reimagine strategy. With the transformation of our factories of the future now well underway, we’re now looking for talented technicians with a passion for sustainable innovation to help support our growth.